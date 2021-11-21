Loser Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1.10 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.10 or 0.07278225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,835.28 or 1.00001603 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

