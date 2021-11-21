Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE:HRC opened at $155.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.54. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

