Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.41 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

