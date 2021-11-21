Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $113.92 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

