Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,100 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $11,392,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 106,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,348,000 after buying an additional 58,374 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC opened at $148.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

