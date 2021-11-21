Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $124.62.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

