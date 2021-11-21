Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

