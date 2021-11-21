LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.