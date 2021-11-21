LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:PVG opened at $14.03 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.