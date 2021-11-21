LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOET. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 299.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JOET opened at $32.88 on Friday. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.