LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 9,236 Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $113,883,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $7,338,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.73.

OTLY opened at 10.05 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 9.05 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

