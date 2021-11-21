Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Update

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 879,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHDX. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHDX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 111,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,898. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

