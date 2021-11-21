Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.84.

NYSE:LU opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Lufax has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth $95,355,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,487,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

