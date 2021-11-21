Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $548.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $466.00 to $548.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.
LULU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.88.
Shares of LULU opened at $473.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.35 and a 200-day moving average of $388.70.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.