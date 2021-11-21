Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $548.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $466.00 to $548.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.88.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $473.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.35 and a 200-day moving average of $388.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.