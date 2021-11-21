Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUNA. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $300.50 million, a PE ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 45,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

