Lynch & Associates IN Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 24.0% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 51,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 67,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IP. Truist began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

