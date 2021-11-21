Lynch & Associates IN Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $684,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.79 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

