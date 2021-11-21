Lynch & Associates IN Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $3,809,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $263.69 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

