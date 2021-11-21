Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,540,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.