Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CNONF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
