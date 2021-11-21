Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CNONF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

