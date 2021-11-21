Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Macy’s stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

