Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE M opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

