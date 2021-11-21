Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $32.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on M. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

