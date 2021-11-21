Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALJF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $9.53.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

