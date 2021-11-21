Man Group plc Acquires New Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,412,848,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 108,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

