Man Group plc Buys New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,222,331 shares of company stock worth $235,022,930. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

