Man Group plc Purchases New Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Colliers International Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 695,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $150.64.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

