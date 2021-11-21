Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 17,187 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,187 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $71,248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $19,404,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,608. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

