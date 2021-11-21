Man Group plc Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Genius Sports stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

