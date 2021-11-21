Man Group plc Trims Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,616 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,944,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 569.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.