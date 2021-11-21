Man Wah Holdings Limited (MAWHY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on January 27th

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0033 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of MAWHY stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.