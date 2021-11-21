Man Wah Holdings Limited (MAWHY) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on January 27th

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.0033 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of MAWHY stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67.
About Man Wah
