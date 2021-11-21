MANTRA DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.35 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $87.13 million and $20.35 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00218659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00087865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

