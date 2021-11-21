Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.68. 235,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

