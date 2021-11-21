Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 8.2% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.68. 235,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,220,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.46.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
