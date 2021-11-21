Mark L. Reuss Sells 224,527 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

