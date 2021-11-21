Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,175,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,898. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

