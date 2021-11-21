Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.12 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,651 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 278,416 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 123,499 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $49,721,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.3% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.10 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.