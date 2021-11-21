Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 912,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 448,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,163,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,816,000.

Shares of ECH opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

