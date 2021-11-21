Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,545,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,044,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $68.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

