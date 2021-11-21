Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 417,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,811,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.22 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.64.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

