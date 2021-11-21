Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 57,391 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.3% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 156.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tenable by 129,557.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $4,594,244. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.