Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 7,941 Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $12,095,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Shares of ROG opened at $270.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day moving average is $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $273.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

