Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $260.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $130.88 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.