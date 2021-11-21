Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.53 Million in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,720,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

