Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.41 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

