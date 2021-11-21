Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.37% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

