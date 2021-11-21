Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $738.52

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 738.52 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 759.50 ($9.92). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 737.50 ($9.64), with a volume of 374,863 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSLH. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Get Marshalls alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 758.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($25,672.85). Also, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 745 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of £37,250 ($48,667.36). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,387 in the last ninety days.

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.