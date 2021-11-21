Martin J. Wygod Acquires 4,811 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $47,292.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $9.59 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

