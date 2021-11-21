Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TSE:MRE opened at C$10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$844.66 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$897.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 1.6200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,686,560. Also, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,995. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $129,987.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

