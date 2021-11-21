Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.0373

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Masari has a total market capitalization of $599,176.66 and $179.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,264.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.08 or 0.07377230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.46 or 0.00378737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.76 or 0.00978253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.90 or 0.00419984 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00270558 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

