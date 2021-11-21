Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to post sales of $25.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.87 million to $25.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $109.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.95 million to $109.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.28 million, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $174.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matterport.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of MTTR opened at $27.86 on Friday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

